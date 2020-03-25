My husband and I just returned from a quick trip to a local grocery store, where we found all of the few things we needed. As we came into the self-check area we greeted a favorite employee who uses a mobility cart and is ever-positive and helpful.
We commented on signs above the checkout stand and placed on the front of her vehicle. They indicated reasonable limits on some items. We asked if anyone had a problem with that and she told of an appalling incident.
An older gentleman wanted to buy two cases of bottled water, a heavy item. When told he might only buy one, he he hurled one case of it onto the employee in disgust as she sat in her cart. She was still sore from the incident and noted all you can do is try to be kind to all! She also noted employees can only shop at the end of their shifts, so often she cannot get what she might need. I can only think we are all better than the ill- tempered customer she encountered. Be kind, everyone! We are all in this together!
Mary Millar, Green Valley