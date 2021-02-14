You owe a number of people an apology for your belittling, racist, ageist, and very disappointing editorial cartoon in the Feb. 10 issue of your newspaper.
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is very well-spoken and the cartoon belittles her harrowing experience on Jan. 6. AOC gets death threats every day and she had every reason to be terrified by the mob in the Capitol that day. The word “like” in the caption seems to suggest she is too young to be in office.
Then, there is the image itself. Are you condoning the way the cartoonist teased her Puerto Rican roots? It’s plainly racist and I’m thoroughly disgusted that you ran it.
Leigh Haubach, Green Valley