I have not found adequate answers to the following questions regarding recent actions of the GVR board:
1. Why did the board forgo the usual public process when hiring the current CEO? Regardless of this failure, I do believe the outcome — the hiring of Mr. Scott Somers, was a good thing, but I urge the board to follow established procedures in the future.
2. Canoa Hills: Why did we pay more than the asking price, why did we not get the parking lot and why was no one held responsible for this fiasco?
3. Why has the CEO been ordered to cease his monthly scheduled meetings with individual board members? My friends and I have had a lot of fun with the attorney’s letter (GV News, Page A1, Oct. 31), but in reality there is something of importance underlying the reason a few members of the board went to the attorney over this. Do they not have confidence in our CEO, do they fear the minority board members? Or? 4. Why are none of the three board members who were not endorsed by Friends of GVR, not on any of the board committees?
5. In regard to number four in particular, considering that the majority of board members have been endorsed by the Friends, where is the reaction/outrage to the obvious violations to all, but in particular, your fourth pillar (working together)?
