John Stossel, in his self-advertisement on “socialism,” clearly doesn’t have a clue about “what the kids think it is” (“Socialism? It’s not what the kids think it is,” Page A7, Feb. 7).
Relying heavily on Texas economist Ben Powell’s right-wing screeds as the authority, he drags out all the bogie men developed over the last century warning of the autocracy he presumes to define socialism.
Ironically, we have just lived through the greatest threat of autocracy our nation has ever confronted. I hope those who wasted their time reading the column inches you offered actually listen to those kids and their cries for social and economic justice, their disgust with our history of racism and class divisions, and their utter faith that our democracy can successfully address those issues.
Philip A. Korth
Green Valley