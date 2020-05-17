I’ve recently read several Letters to the Editor attempting to persuade residents to donate their entire stimulus payments to local charities.
While that is a very worthwhile suggestion, we should not forget about local small-business owners, including restaurants and retailers. They need our business right now in order to survive. Why not donate part of your stimulus payments to local charities and spend some with local businesses? You would be helping both the businesses and their employees, who desperately need jobs during these trying times.
Karen Chadwell, Green Valley