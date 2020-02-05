I appreciate Justice Richard D. Sievers’ views on the Senate impeachment trial but am confused by his reasoning and disrespect (“The real hoax? This impeachment trial,” Page A7, Feb. 2).
When one is writing of a president of the United States they should be using that earned honorific. In other words, that’s President Trump to you.
The truth here is that the president is not on trial in the Senate, per se. As per The Constitution Article 1, Sec 3(6), the Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments. The Senate’s only duty to the Constitution and We the People is to “try the Articles of Impeachment,” not the president himself.
If the House failed to bring forth impeachable acts, i.e., High Crimes and Misdemeanors, then it is not the Senate’s duty to add on to the House’s case and relitigate. That’s called “double jeopardy.”
The House rushed this through then held on to the Articles for, if I recall from the Senate proceedings, 31 days. The House erroneously believed that they could force the Senate to do the House’s legwork. God only knows who was advising them?
Thomas Donohue, Green Valley