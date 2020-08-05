I have vivid memories of the 1940s. America was in the crisis of World War II. I remember sitting on the floor while my parents listen to FDR on the radio. I was too young to understand what he was saying but I understood this man cared about our well-being.
Today, America is in the biggest crisis since World War II. Coronavirus has infected over 4.5 million people and there has more than 150,000 deaths from the virus in our country. There have been case records daily.
Unfortunate, we do not a president to help us out of this crisis and is only concerned with his re-election.
The people of America need to take the leadership. We need to listen to Dr. Fauci, the Surgeon General, CDC and other medical experts. We should wear a mask, do social distancing and washing hands without being told. Staying at home as much as possible should become a way of life and use common sense until this virus is defeated. It is going to require sacrifices. The people who not want to follow the proper guide lines to defeat this virus need to be shamed, considered selfish and not patriotic.
Harry Saunders, Green Valley