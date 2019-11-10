Stunning new revelations from the forthcoming book, “A Warning,” by “Anonymous” (reportedly an unidentified senior official in the Trump administration) were made public on Thursday’s Rachel Maddow show. These excerpts make it clear that Donald Trump’s mental abilities and the ethical integrity scarcely surpass those of an incorrigible 2 year old.
If his degenerate condition was present during his years at Fordham or the Wharton School, how could he have possibly received a passing grade in any of the classes he took in either university?
On the other hand, if his current degenerative condition set in only later, how is it possible that any bonafide political party could possibly have considered him qualified to be a candidate for any public office, much less for president of the United States?
John W. Patterson, Green Valley