I rarely read more than the first paragraph of Corky Simpson’s columns since he usually just laments that it’s not 1955 anymore. Simpson retired once and was brought back by Green Valley News management, apparently to sew up the “get off my lawn” readership base.
Corky spent most of his column lambasting the “media” for once again daring to report what Donald Trump says and does. While watching the Super Bowl at his golf course in Palm Beach, Trump asked everyone to stand up for the national anthem, Trump himself fidgeted and air conducted the band during the anthem. The four media companies did not judge Trump, they merely reported what he did. For some reason this reporting enraged Corky and he went on about how unfair and nonsensical it was for the media to report Trump’s behavior.
Unfortunately, Trump is the president of the United States and anything he says or does will be reported and analyzed. No meat for a column here whatsoever.
But for some reason, in the middle of his column, Corky digressed and ignored his own rationale about reporting on Trump and proceeded to go after “black” people. Corky complained that NBC mentioned that five of the six game officials were black.
Corky went on to remind us that three of four NFL players are black, two head coaches in 2007 were black, Jay-Z and Beyonce didn’t stand for the anthem, and Colin Kaepernick started the whole not standing thing in the first place. The president would have been proud of Corky for reporting all this while the rest of us are scratching our heads and wondering what point Corky is trying to make.
Hey, if the GV News gig doesn’t work out for Corky, there is always The Daily Stormer.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley