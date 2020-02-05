We live in a lawless time for the first time since the 19th century. Not because of bar fights at a local saloon but because of our corrupt federal government. Let’s recap the things we’ve learned recently. It’s OK to break the law if WE decide that our motives justify the results, in other words laws don’t matter any more especially if you have a team of lawyers from Harvard.
Furthermore, if we do a good deed while committing a crime then that’s OK, too. (You just robbed a bank but then you helped a little old lady across the street).
This is all a new reality for me. We used to be a nation of laws, not men. Those days are gone now I guess because we set a precedent. But there’s one last thing for us Boomers to think about before we go into that good night — it’s too late to worry about our children because they’re all in their 40s and 50s, but what do we tell our grandchildren?
Robert Fahlberg, Green Valley