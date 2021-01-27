Talk with children and teenagers about the importance of having the first woman vice president of the United States. Let them see that women, such as Kamala Devi Harris, have a major recognized role in our government and society as a whole.
Let’s not take it for granted that children will realize what a momentous time in history we’re living through.
I hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and teachers will talk frequently with the young people in their lives. Point out that this is unprecedented. Use it to talk about how high school and university education has opened up for girls and women in the past 100 years.
Now we have women judges, attorneys, physicians, business owners, school principals, members of Congress, among so many other professions. For centuries, that wasn’t the situation throughout the world.
Please talk with youth about how women are as intelligent, capable and hard-working as men. When this becomes accepted, it will only help our society as we all work to advance and improve lives for everyone.
Kathleen Vandervoet, Tubac