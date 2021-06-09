About a week before Memorial Day, an asphalt patch was made to the roadway along the curb on northbound Camino del Sol, east from the entrance to Desert Hills III West.
The patch was made to fix a short stretch of the roadway that had been undermined to a depth of 18 to 24 inches and had collapsed. I never saw anyone explore the area to find out why it had been undermined, but that doesn’t mean that no one ever did.
Within a week of the roadway being patched, I looked it over and found that it had, again, collapsed in two separate spots. At the south end of the patch there was a fist-sized hole. Near the north end of the patch there was a hole about 6x4 inches. I could look into that hole and saw that the roadway was still undermined in that area.
This morning when I went for a walk, there was a barricade over the larger hole. Perhaps it will be fixed correctly this time.
Why would anyone think it a good idea to repair a hole in a roadway by bridging it with two-and-a-half inches of unsupported asphalt?
Tom Geoghegan
Green Valley