Steve Ware is the latest Green Valley News reader to claim that Seattle and other large U.S. cities are burning “as Antifa and BLM continue to create havoc in major cities across America” (“Plenty of it,” June 23). This is fake news. Seattle is our summer home, and try as I may, I don’t smell smoke.
After George Floyd was murdered, Seattle did experience protests, where the vast, vast majority of participants, myself included, were peaceful. When some knuckleheads, mostly young white men, used this as an opportunity to have fun and break stuff, Seattleites responded. My wife and I were among the thousands of volunteers who showed up in downtown the next morning to clean up their mess. Our streets had never been so clean.
In 2016, when a young white mom with two biracial little girls returned home to find a large note pasted to her front door threatening her “N-word” girls with violence if she didn’t get out of the neighborhood (the note was signed “Go Trump!”), we immediately formed a neighborhood anti-hate group and organized a community gathering that fed over 200 neighbors with food and drink donated by local restaurants and stores. We also bought the mom a home security system and organized workshops on hate crime intervention tactics as well as how to support local immigrants and refugees, with hundreds attending.
Yes, some knuckleheads do exist is big cities, as they also exist in small towns and rural communities. But the vast majority of folks respect the law, even as we rally for a more inclusive and fairer, diverse community. We come together and support each other, and resist unacceptable behavior from wherever it may come. Steve Ware should turn off Fox News and come visit Seattle.
Dave Gamrath
Green Valley