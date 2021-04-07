My wife and I are thankful we selected Green Valley for our current stage of life.
Desert Eye Optical for cataract removal, Costco for hearing aids, Parkinson’s support group for my wife, the convenience of Ace Hardware for stuff, Walgreen’s for meds, Safeway for household goods, good hospitals and doctors, safe streets and very fine neighbors, GVR and Green Valley News. Most things are a short golf cart ride away.
We like to think of Green Valley as “pre-heaven”; we can’t imaging it getting much better. Thank you, everyone. We love you all.
Fred Pelton
Green Valley