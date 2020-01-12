The front page article, “It took a village to get her to the mountaintop,” on Jan. 1 was a terrific story. It is so important for disabled people to have a chance to get out and explore the wonders that surround our community.
Maycee Scott and her family were obviously enthralled with their experience. I have no idea how to do it but I would suggest that someone begin a Go Fund Me page on behalf of Maycee and other disabled people to buy an all-terrain wheelchair that could be used by all the community. Perhaps Friends In Deed could take ownership and have it available for people to check out for limited periods.
Let’s “make the day” for the disabled residents of Green Valley!
Martha House, Green Valley