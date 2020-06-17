My son and daughter-in-law are retired police officers, thank the good Lord! He, an officer in Palatine Illinois, just outside Chicago, she, an Illinois State Police Officer. Both risked their lives regardless of race, color or creed. My wife and I constantly worried about their safety.
A police officer murdered a man in Minneapolis. The officer has been arrested, will go to trial, and likely spend the rest of his life in prison. In 2019, according to FBI Statistics, 48 police officers were killed in the line of duty as a result of felonious acts. Do you know any of their names?
Now we have the organization “Black Lives Matter” and probably “Antifa” with the help of young people and others, as well as many politicians who do not have the guts to do anything except restrain the police from restoring order, looting, destroying businesses, injuring innocent people, and in one case taking over six blocks plus of the city of Seattle, declaring another country now named “CHOP.”
Again, I come from a different perspective. When I see people carrying signs, even those in Green Valley with “Black Lives Matter,” I wonder what is truly happening. Are people supporting this madness? “All Lives Matter,” people!
I wonder how these same people would feel if Black Lives Matter took over their HOA, declared it a separate country, destroyed the homes, set up tent cities and emptied their waste on the streets?
Are there reforms needed. Of course! Look at the other demands these rioters are making. Personally, I would also go for “defunding the politicians.”
If we as a country do not stop this lawlessness and stop it now, we will be governed by it and not by the rule of law. All Lives Matter so does the Rule of Law. Grab it quickly my friends before it is too late.
John Fanning, Green Valley