Withdrawal from Afghanistan has been nothing less that a total disaster for our troops, our civilian citizens, our Afghan assistant citizens and for the global community at large.
Our allies are in shock, administering their anger and disbelief over the way this was handled. Biden went against intelligence info as well as the advice of his own advisers and he owns this and any bloodshed of our citizens. We left behind billions of dollars in equipment including Blackhawk helicopters, tanks and arms that are now in the hands of the Taliban.
This is a total failure on the part of the president and his administration. While American citizens are still taking our shoes off at airports and showing our IDs, illegal immigrants have been let into our country aided and abetted by the president and his administration. We have absolutely no idea who these people are except they come from all over the world. No protection or care for the American public, none whatsoever.
Former defense secretary under the Obama-Biden administration Robert Gates said previous to this latest catastrophe that Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy decision for the past 40 years. It looks like the trend continues.