There once was a man (NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, et al) who had a marvelous goose that laid golden eggs.
Each day, every day, without fail the goose laid an egg that was made out of solid gold. You’d think the mayor would consider himself very lucky, but one golden egg each day was not enough to satisfy the mayor. He wanted more, he wanted his fair share!
He decided to cut open the goose (raise taxes) and get all the gold at once.
Much to the mayor’s surprise, all the geese that laid the golden eggs left for another farm.
“Woe is me!” the mayor exclaimed. “Instead of being satisfied with my good fortune, I have now lost everything.”
Fred Pelton, Green Valley