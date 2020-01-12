Your recent editorial, “Leaders trying to close Pandora’s Box,” exposed a prevalent problem that has been generated by legislators for years (Jan. 1, Page A6, from the Sierra Vista Herald).
The editorial was about the state Legislature having passed a law forbidding governments from regulating vacation rentals. Later, unforeseen consequences of that legislation led to problems.
Having served in several capacities in municipal, county and state legislatures over several decades, I have observed too much squandering of taxpayer dollars due to such legislative actions. Someone or group proposes a program that sounds so good. Elected officials jump all over it, not taking the time to fully investigate possible latent consequences that may manifest down the line. And frequently manifest they do.
Ultimately, some lazy legislators tsk tsks the situation while the rest of us open our wallets to fix the problem. Here’s an idea for elected officials: Do your job.
Dale Sprinkle, Green Valley