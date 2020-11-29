When viewed from an economic perspective, the detrimental consequences of COVID-19 at a global level has a catastrophic effect in the United States. As an ambassador for the Borgen Project, I’ve learned that 95% of the world’s consumers live outside the U.S and many of the fastest-growing economies are in the developing world, much of which has been greatly affected by the pandemic. By the end of 2020, more than half of the world’s population could be living in poverty in the wake of COVID-19.
Global action is needed to tackle the coronavirus in the next emergency supplemental for the International Affairs Budget. This is why I urge Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally to support at least $20 billion in emergency global funding for COVID-19 in the next relief package. This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in combating the pandemic globally and in protecting the health, security and economic interests of all Americans.
Anakaren Maldonado, Nogales