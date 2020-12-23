We have a GVR board that ran on transparency. Would that transparency be starting soon?
I support the resignations of the four remaining board members who signed an inappropriate (Code of Conduct violation) letter published in the Green Valley News and via eBlast last month.
1) We didn’t get a chance to meet or react to candidates for GVR’s head position. Can we at least see the employment contract and what we are paying?
2) How come the search committee contained so few members with not much time under their belt in GVR?
3) The membership purchased a less-than-adequate building with, it appears, less than adequate research. Perhaps I’m wrong. Can the membership see the research?
4) The parking lot issue needs to be explained.
5) Stop paying for a witch hunt if you’re not going to chastise those who blatantly don’t follow the rules. The board has stated no individual board member opinions are allowed to reach the membership. They must stand united.
6) Why all the secrets?
It would be nice to receive a response other than, “Your email has been received by the board of directors.” Could I hope for that?
Gail Ault, Green Valley