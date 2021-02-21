In the 1990s, I worked at Two PennPlaza as did Rush Limbaugh. His radio show was broadcast from a studio at 2 Penn. I used to see him all the time and he was very nice to my friends and I.
We didn’t agree with him much but our shared love of baseball gave us something in common. I told him that he was nicer than the Rush on the radio and it seemed to me he was playing a part. He was like Don Imus and Howard Stern, a character that was a construct for the radio. He laughed and denied that he and radio Rush were one and the same. He never got angry or defensive unlike his recent radio guy.
Rest in peace, Rush.
Edward Brill, Green Valley