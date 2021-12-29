If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Writer David Brooks recently looked at the complex and divisive issue of abortion. He recounted the moral and emotional anguish of a friend who had an abortion. That reality has been acknowledged by the abortion industry. Women are encouraged to “shout your abortion.”
Grieving over their loss is forbidden. Women are expected to stuff their anguish deep inside. Sometimes it comes out in drug or alcohol abuse, eating disorders, depression or PTSD.
Another well-kept secret of the abortion industry is the dramatically increased risk of breast cancer after an abortion.
The very DNA of women is ordered toward giving and nurturing life. Sadly, in the feminist genius of women, the natural role of motherhood is seen as less good than a career. The commitment of marriage is seen as less desirable than choosing a temporary partner.
Thankfully, in our mixed-up world, crisis pregnancy centers offer pregnancy tests, education and emotional support. They have parenting classes and help with food and clothing for baby when mom chooses life. They even provide counseling for healing after abortion. There is still hope.
