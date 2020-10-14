This is in response to Karen Bettridge’s Oct. 4 In My View (“Party platforms tell the story”) and to comments of Judy Maury’s letter of Oct. 11 (“Party platforms”). Although the information may not have been completely accurate, my heart ached along with others who have regretted having an abortion. Reading what happens to an aborted fetus is gross and hateful.
Years of not being able to forget or forgive myself prompted me to seek others bearing similar pain. I started a support group in Wisconsin. Women young and old regretted having an abortion.
The constant notoriety does not leave us alone, but hopefully reading what happens to an aborted fetus will stop the next person from having an abortion or going to Planned Parenthood.
Pat Krohn, Green Valley