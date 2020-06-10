I’m a former Peace Corps volunteer (Micronesia I), former Army NCO. (drafted out of graduate school at the UofA during the Vietnam War), 25-year veteran of teaching at an inner-city high school in Tucson and 10-year veteran of teaching at a North Shore of Boston prep school.
I’ve loved this country in times of war and peace and am now heartbroken witnessing what is ripping our nation apart. It’s gut-wrenching to think that we’re now a nation teetering on the brink of committing war on itself.
From 1966-’68 I taught kids of color in Micronesia (Truk/Chuuk) and it was a truly wonderful experience. During Peace Corps Micronesia training, I taught at an all-Black elementary school in Liberty City, Dade County, Florida and I think the kids there enjoyed me as much as I enjoyed them.
In my 25-year teaching stint at Amphitheater High in Tucson, I taught kids coming from every ethnic background imaginable. I can honestly say I don’t recall any major racially charged incidents or complaints on our campus.
What was happening then to people of color during this time in American history that I was apparently oblivious to? That’s a huge question that a lot of white people my age are now asking themselves. We want to think that, with our generation, both blacks and whites were making racial advances and we were each treating each other a lot more decently than what has recently been exposed.
I hope no one interprets the above-mentioned reflection as an attempt to get this old white dude off the hook for not acknowledging past American racial transgressions. I promise you that’s not the intent.
All I know for certain is that at my age of 77, and having survived four major heart surgeries, my remaining days on earth are finite. During my remaining time on this planet I would love to play a part in coming to grips with our gaping racial divide. I want to be a part of the solution to this ugly social justice chasm. I don’t want to be a remaining part of the problem.
Can someone, ANYONE, help me in this quest? Black person, White person — whomever. All suggestions gratefully accepted. Reach me at: sonoran.desertrat.13@gmail.com.
Jim Herman, Green Valley