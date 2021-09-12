If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Standing in GVR’s woodshop at a long work bench, where to begin. The work at hand, a new table. Not just any table, a special table for the main cabin bulkhead, hinged arms and legs unfolding.
The sailboat, an O’Day 23, the family boat circa 1980. There were challenges. Helpful suggestions allowed the work to progress, a beautiful new table. Judy the boat owner, my spouse and excellent sailor, was pleased with the work.
Thursday a hike, “a high-elevation ridge and canyon hike with spectacular views and wildflowers” with the GVR Hiking Club. The location, a remote mountain range running north from the Mexican border, the Chiricahuas. At 7,500 feet the air was cool, a nice breeze.
Traversing a ridgeline, alternate views east into New Mexico and west the San Bernardino Valley. A red tail hawk soaring the thermals suddenly descending thousands of feet to the valley floor. The wildflowers you had to see, the number of species and abundance. Yes, they were spectacular.
If you had a good hike leader, they are all good, there would be a stop somewhere on the drive to home. Our leader, the required stop Main Street Benson, AZ for ice cream, a chocolate cone for this writer. It was a good week. What about the GVR exercise room just down the street? Maybe next week.