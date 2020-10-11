It is with pleasure I submit this letter of support for Mark Workman, District 2 state Senate candidate.
I have known Mark for close to seven years. He always demonstrates kindness, professionalism, loyalty, and a tremendous work ethic. Mark’s leadership during the 22 years of service in our Air Force both internationally and within our country is laudable. He not only served to protect our great nation, his numerous tours around the world were also humanitarian missions. That is the type of person Mark Workman is. He will not play political games! We don’t need politics as usual. We need new and decisive energy to represent us in Phoenix.
Jan Page, Green Valley