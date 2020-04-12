To those who say President Donald Trump does not deserve to be re-elected as he is immoral, a liar, incompetent, mentally unstable, the Devil incarnate, let me simply say this. I voted for him in 2016 and I will vote for him in 2020. The reasons are simple. He is taking the judicial system to the right and protecting the Second Amendment. His opponents would gut the Second Amendment and swing the judicial system to the far left. Judicial appointments are the most far reaching of any presidential powers.
Steve Ware, Green Valley