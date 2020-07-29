We Green Valley voters will soon help choose a Pima County Attorney, a protector of public safety — whether against crimes by scammers, gangsters, people with dependencies, or even a rare rogue cop.
Three times the U.S. Department of Justice hired me as principal investigator on pivotal aspects of U.S. Criminal Justice — state data reporting, cultural issues in justice, and to evaluate the DOJ Court Training Program (the National Judicial College, and specialized schools for Prosecutors, Public Defenders, Court Administrators, and Appellate Justices). Also served as Research Faculty at the Texas Criminal Justice Center.
Among the takeaways from my years of work is the need for competent chief prosecutors — a highly technical profession, which takes years to learn. A large, diverse jurisdiction like Pima County with a staff of 400 and a $40 million budget, needs a leader with proven executive skills and ethics; creating a team of budget, IT, HR, forensics, and diversion specialists. And creating interagency partnerships.
The one candidate who can do the job for us is Jonathan Mosher — a well-tested prosecutor, trainer of prosecutors, who has tri-partisan support, and respect in the legal profession, including public defenders!
Philip Silvers, Green Valley