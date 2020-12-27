The GVR board’s Letter to the Editor sent to the Green Valley News summarized discussions and votes by the board (“GVR: Letter to the Editor wasn’t a violation,” Page A2, Dec. 20).
Director Mark Kelley viewed the letter as a Code of Conduct violation as did Director Mark McIntosh.
However, President Don Weaver defended the letter, which he signed, saying legal counsel decided there was no violation. That legal opinion was incorrect! Please note this Letter to the Editor was not signed by five other directors. It was only signed by board officers.
Please note, the text of this letter did not say it was from the board; it did not have to, as any official announcement from board officers says it is.
A motion was made to charge those officers who signed this letter with a Code of Conduct violation but that motion failed because the four directors who signed the letter voted no.
You tell me, was it a Code of Conduct violation or not? Better yet, tell the board what you think of these actions and send them an email (board@gvrec.org).
They would love to hear from you on this issue and many others too!
Terry Vogler, Green Valley