In 2019, a diverse group of Arizona veterans gave their early support to Sen. Mark Kelly as candidate for U.S. Senate. The list of veteran endorsers included enlisted veterans and commissioned officers from each military service branch, each major conflict since the Korean War and communities across Arizona.

Today I ask Sen. Kelly to return that support by urging him to take action to have S.1147 given a committee hearing and get it out to the floor for a full vote. This bill authorizes the receipt of both military retired pay and veterans’ disability compensation with respect to any service-connected disability.

Under current law, retired veterans with service-connected disabilities rated at 50% or more receive both without offset. Disabled retirees rated less than 50% forfeit, dollar for dollar, retirement pay in the amount of the VA disability payment. Thus he/she funds their own VA disability payments, reducing their income by as much as $10K annually. This inequity will continue for the rest of the retiree’s life, until this bill is passed, or until the veteran’s rating is increased to 50%.

Legislation to right this wrong has been introduced in every session of Congress since 2003. It dies in committee each time.

Why is Sen. Kelly not supporting S.1147? This bill is currently awaiting a hearing in the Armed Services committee; he is a committee member.

Robert J. Foster

Hereford

