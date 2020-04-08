It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our friend Henry Mass Coleman on March 29.
It is difficult to imagine the courage it took for his parents to send their two oldest children, Mimi and Henry, on the last ship evacuating children from German-occupied France to America — where they would be adopted together and begin a new life.
Henry’s idea of a perfect day was parking in “his” space at Posada Java, sitting in “his” chair at “his” table (in the sun in winter). There he would enjoy his coffee, lemon blueberry scone, and the company of friends like Cal, who brought in his
newspaper and the two would talk politics. His sister Helene, living in Israel, spent two years researching their family history and what happened to their parents. Henry was proud of the booklet she wrote and happily loaned it out to friends to read. He was also very proud of his daughters and his grandchildren.
Sunday evening we opened a bottle of our favorite French white Bordeaux to toast the exceptional man who touched our lives… Shalom, dear friend.
Judith and Jill Bailey, Green Valley