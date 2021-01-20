I often read Letters to the Editor from grateful people for the kind actions of residents in our community, coming to help in a time of need.
A returned wallet or purse found in a parking lot. Some person on a walk stumbles and falls and people rush to their aid. And that is why I was so saddened to read Mr. Jack Mattox’s “Shakespeare on Trump” (Jan. 17). Definitely not a healing moment or a uniting moment. Just another jab to encourage the divide in our community. Not kind or helpful.
Mr. Mattox, I hope you will give this some thought: “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God forgave you,” Ephesians 4:32.
“I have decided to stick with love...hate is too great a burden to bear,” Martin Luther King Jr.
Pam Vannelli
Green Valley