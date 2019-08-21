I read your Aug. 18 Letter to the Editor and was appalled. Several things entered my mind and I will list them for your benefit: A gentlemen wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt came into the store and you immediately felt threatened. Why was that, Cheryl Boyles (and spouse)? Did he threaten you in anyway, call you names, seek you out for some form of punishment – or maybe, just maybe, he was in that store to shop just like you were.
In fact, I note from your letter that he actually checked out before you. Only you, Cheryl Boyles, decided he was a Trump terrorist, and furthermore, you had to drag the cashier into it. I suspect her “pulse” was fine till you finished having your say.
Frankly, that clerk had no business saying what she said and should lose her job as far as I’m concerned – she is just an employee of that store and her thoughts should be kept to herself.
What does a Trump terrorist look like, Cheryl Boyles? I would like to hear you views on that – perhaps another Letter to the Editor so all of us can be on the lookout for these people – there must be a lot of them; if memory serves me right they voted this man into office in 2016! And, for your benefit, Cheryl Boyles, no, I am not a Republican – I am a registered Independent and I feel so bad that almost four years later you cannot accept the will of the people.
One last parting bit of information – since it appears you will run into more of these Trump terrorists as the 2020 election draws near, you might want to not go outside and just partake of the Home Delivery Services that Walmart and other stores now provide – that way you will be safe.
H. Gonder, Green Valley