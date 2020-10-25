“This is not who we are” has become a popular phrase these days. The context varies but the theme does not. It always refers to a perceived negative activity with instances abounding across all levels of our society. The infractions run the gamut from misdemeanor to felony and everything in between. Here are a few instances where I’ve heard the phrase used. After each one, just add:
“This is not who we are.”
Stealing or destroying political signs…
Kneeling on a man’s neck for eight minutes until he dies…
Harassing and assaulting a store employee for asking a customer to wear a face mask…
Looting and rioting under the guise of peaceful protest…
Traveling 20 miles across a state line to murder two lawful demonstrators…
Using tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and flash bangs against peaceful marchers…
The list could go on and on, but to the point…
In every instance, we can safely say that these actions tell us “this is who someone is.” If we allow these things to happen without speaking out against them, then we cannot honestly say “this is not who we are.”
Silence is complicity and an action that denies the cry of “this is not who we are.”
Duke Southard, Green Valley