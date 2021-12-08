If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Some people have painted themselves into such a rigid corner of thinking that even when presented with the facts, they cannot change their minds. A fact is something that can be proven or verified. Not accepting facts can lead to belief in conspiracy theories, fostered by such groups as QAnon. It can also lead to illogical thinking.
The 2020 presidential was not a fraud. There were multiple audits and judges across the country, some appointed by Trump, found no evidence of a fraudulent election.
Trump’s own Attorney General William Barr said it was a fair election. Since 1789, we have had the peaceful transition of power after an election with the outgoing president attending the inaugural ceremony. The 2020 election was a first in trying to overturn this transition. What if Trump and his followers had succeeded in the insurrection? Would that mean my vote and the votes of millions of people would be thrown out?
What about all the candidates that won their elections? Would their election wins be eliminated, too? Once Trump installs himself as president or dictator, does he decide who gets to serve in Congress? What about Pence? He didn’t follow Trump’s dictates.
Would the military accept Trump as their commander-in-chief? How about other nations? Would they recognize Trump as leader? How would the balance of powers among the judicial, legislative and executive be affected?
Robbed of our votes, we would lose our liberty. It is through our electoral system that we have a say. If that is taken away, the Bill of Rights is in the pocket of the dictator.
Over time that would be easily verified. Look to any opposition in Russia, China, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, or North Korea. There are many more. What happens to those who stand up to dictators?
Our electoral system is precious and secure, and we must support it. We must continue to make the vote safe and easier for more to vote not less.
