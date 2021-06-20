On Flag Day, as I’ve done on commemorative holidays my entire adult life, I prepared to fly our American flag. For the first time in my life, my pride at displaying the symbol of our democratic heritage mingled with an unexpected wave of melancholy. Did I want to be associated with the images of recent events, both local and national, flashing through my mind, events where this symbol has been used for purposes diametrically opposed to what it has always meant to me?
I thought of some folks on the corner of Esperanza and La Canada who treated my wife and me to a chorus of screamed obscenities directed at occupants of a car in front of us, all the while, of course, waving the American flag in our faces. I thought of Washington, D.C., police being attacked and struck by poles holding, of course, that precious symbol of democracy and law and order.
Yes, I was sad on Flag Day and still am. I’d rather not fear that flying the flag somehow connects me to people like this. Those who profess to hold the flag in such high esteem then engage in behavior that abuses and negates the ideals for which it stands should be ashamed and embarrassed. They are aiding in the destruction of our democracy.
America deserves better.
Duke Southard
Green Valley