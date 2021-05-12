I am 78 years old and I have never feared for the future of our democracy the way I do today. So I have been trying hard to understand why some significant portion of our population has been willing to throw truth out the window.
One theory I have come up with is that people are feeling that technology is getting out of hand and they can’t keep up. They feel that things are happening faster than they can comprehend and they long for a simpler time when they actually almost understood what was going on around them. (Or at least thought they did).
“Make American Great Again” — “Again” being the operative word — lets people hark back to a time when they felt they had some agency, some ability to control the outcome. Now that everything is computerized, zipping by in nanoseconds, none of us really comprehends how things work.
Everything now is done electronically. We have been forced to rely on the “tech elite” who are more and more seeming to control our lives. Try talking to a real person when you go to make a plane reservation.
It can be crazy making, especially for us old codgers who grew up with a rotary-dial phone. Every few months there is an upgrade. Now my cell phone will place my order at Pizza Hut.
The people designing these things think they are making our lives easier, but basically they are making them more complicated — we “normal” people don’t really want to learn a new app every couple of months, we finally figured out the old one. Technology is insidious.
Beth Dingman
Green Valley