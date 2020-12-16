Randy Morrison criticizes the Trump protesters and says, “I didn’t see any angry Clinton supporters shouting on the street corners of Green Valley one month after the results were announced” (“It’s over,” Dec. 13).
I think Mr. Morrison has either a very short or a very selective memory. I clearly remember Democratic protesters standing in the same location in 2016, with their signs saying “Resist!” “Not My President,”,”Russian Stooge” and occasionally the even uglier “Traitor.” And not just in the month following the election, but off and on for the next year.
I also remember the many ways Democrats tried to undermine and delegitimize President Trump over the past four years, including a two-year Russian collusion investigation that was based on a lie, a partisan impeachment without any high crimes or misdemeanors, the Emoluments Clause foolishness, and several other tactics.
And I remember Hillary Clinton, just this past September, calling President Trump an “illegitimate” president and urging Joe Biden, if he lost, to not accept the election returns “under any circumstances.”
Democrats seemed to like that advice just fine a couple of months ago but do not like it now that it is President Trump and his supporters who are following it.
The old saying, “Suce for the goose is sauce for the gander,” fits the situation today. I think Democrats are about to learn what we Republicans learned in 2016, namely what it is like when half the country absolutely refuses to recognize your victory.
Donald W. Large, Green Valley