In response to Henne Queisser’s Aug. 2 In My View, I would like to point out some inaccuracies (“We’re tired of Trump diverting and failing,” Page A7).
Minor vandalism does not include trying to damage federal buildings in Portland with power tools (video was on the news), lighting fires against the walls of federal buildings (video again), attacking officers with a sledge hammer and causing a minimum of $23 million in damage in Portland alone. The mostly peaceful demonstrations occur during the daylight hours; once night falls the violence begins.
You say President Trump is “overseeing a sinking economy,” but the stock market set new highs last week and is doing this despite CNN, MSNBC and other mainstream media only covering negative stories.
Federal officers were sent to cities to protect federal property that local authorities were too cowed to do on their own. Henne needs to check out news other than that on mainstream media channels/sites. Try OANN (One America News Network, www.oann.com) if you do not want to watch Fox (which is not afraid to detail the ongoing violence in our cities). I find OANN to be even-handed in their reporting, very little opinion.
Rick White, Green Valley