I read the letter from Bob Epstein, “Don’t Let It Happen,” (Jan. 5). He asserts that a nation in which even a small minority believes that violence against government is ever justified is a nation divided.
I would add that a nation in which even a small minority believes that elections have been decided by political shenanigans or foreign intervention is a nation divided. And a nation in which even a small minority believes that some of its citizens suffer injustice because of racial “privilege,” supposedly enjoyed by a few, is a nation divided. A nation in which even a small minority believe it is unconscionable for government to require (force) the injection of a substance into their bodies in order for them to earn a living to support their families is a nation divided. A nation in which even a small minority believe that denial of freedom to express a difference of opinion can be used to control social discussion –- yeah, a nation divided.
While I basically agree with his idea that, in a democratic republic, violence against government is rarely, if ever, justified, I wonder if he is familiar with the Declaration of Independence and its subsequent consequences.
Honest evaluation indicates we are a nation divided on many issues –- and it did not begin with Donald Trump. If we believe that forced compliance is the solution to our division, then, sadly, we will be a nation divided for years to come.
