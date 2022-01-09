Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I read the letter from Bob Epstein, “Don’t Let It Happen,” (Jan. 5). He asserts that a nation in which even a small minority believes that violence against government is ever justified is a nation divided.

I would add that a nation in which even a small minority believes that elections have been decided by political shenanigans or foreign intervention is a nation divided. And a nation in which even a small minority believes that some of its citizens suffer injustice because of racial “privilege,” supposedly enjoyed by a few, is a nation divided. A nation in which even a small minority believe it is unconscionable for government to require (force) the injection of a substance into their bodies in order for them to earn a living to support their families is a nation divided. A nation in which even a small minority believe that denial of freedom to express a difference of opinion can be used to control social discussion –- yeah, a nation divided.

While I basically agree with his idea that, in a democratic republic, violence against government is rarely, if ever, justified, I wonder if he is familiar with the Declaration of Independence and its subsequent consequences.

Honest evaluation indicates we are a nation divided on many issues –- and it did not begin with Donald Trump. If we believe that forced compliance is the solution to our division, then, sadly, we will be a nation divided for years to come.

Glenn Messer

Green Valley

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?