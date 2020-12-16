Despite the election outcome, the United State of America will likely remain a divided and contentiously divided nation going forward. We are witnessing a deep divide between those adhering to our existing Constitutional system as carefully crafted by the Founders with its time-tested system of checks and balances, and a rising secularized government promoted by progressive elitists with aims to uproot this system with some kind of obscure socialistic styled system while using the “cover” of the Constitution to do so.
The Democratic Party and its supporters has for four years of unrelenting personal attacks on Donald Trump managed to manipulate the electorate with their progressive agenda using social discord and unlawful tactics by radicalized elements.
In fact, during the campaign, the media never challenged Mr. Biden on what these aims actually were or what he was really promoting in specific terms. Everything was clouded in COVID-19 pandemic hysteria and personal derision.
With so many questions still hanging over the election that are likely to remain unresolved, and with millions of Trump supporters feeling not only cheated but firmly opposed to the Democratic Party’s progressive direction fearing that the country is being recklessly torn apart and put on the wrong track, Mr. Biden’s appeal for national unity will most surely fall on deaf ears to essentially one-half of the country.
James N. Anderson, Green Valley