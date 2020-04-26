For another familiar story, “The Great Influenza,” by John M. Barry, is a chilling account of the 1918 flu pandemic in America. As many lives were lost then as in the Civil War, including many more civilians. But there is little reference to it in our history books. Memoirs from that time also skip it, as if it were too painful to recount. The book is a warning to those who would end social distancing too soon.
Barry also charts the development of evidence-based medicine in the United States, too often impeded by religion or politics. Yep, nothing new.
Sherry Machen, Green Valley