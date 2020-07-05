For many centuries, Afghanistan has been less than welcoming to foreigners, as Alexander the Great and, later, the Brits discovered. Back in the 1970s-1980s, the United States sent aid to Afghanistan in its struggle against the Soviet Union. After 9/11, we found that Afghanistan owed us no gratitude nor allegiance, and we fell into the same trap as Macedon, the British Empire and the USSR. The idea of Russia paying Afghans to kill American troops is ludicrous…why pay them when they’d do it for nothing?
Peter Caroline, Green Valley