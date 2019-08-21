Really? How can any sane person feel threatened by someone wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt? If you’re that fragile, I suggest you never leave your house. Apparently, there are some 60 million-plus Trump supporters out there, so you must quake in fear every time you go outside. I certainly never got spooked when all the Obama shirts were prevalent. Of course, I’m not a snowflake.
I find it a little hard to believe that a checker was so rattled by a gentleman wearing a certain t-shirt that she had to check her pulse. Oh, wait, is today April Fool’s Day?
This is a classic example of Trump Derangement Syndrome at its finest.
Ms. Boyles, you have my sympathy.
Harold L. Jewell, Green Valley