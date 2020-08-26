I recently had a procedure at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
I could not have been more pleased with the attitude and helpfulness of the staff I met. The whole procedure took less than two hours. The preoperative staff were the most pleasant and reassuring.
It came as a surprise to say the least that a few days later I received and thank-you note signed by several of the staff for choosing your hospital for the procedure. It was such a far cry from the Tucson hospitals I have had to use in the past year.
You can rest assured that the Green Valley hospital will be my choice for future services if needed. You have a treasure in your own community.
Don Wenig, Patagonia