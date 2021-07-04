It seems like yesterday that my wife, Sue, and I came to Green Valley to visit her grandparents. That was in 1979, and we ended up never leaving.
After many years of building in Green Valley and Sahuarita, I am retiring, and Woodward Construction is ceasing operations. It has been a privilege to serve the community as a general contractor, raise a family here and now retire here.
I want to thank the many great customers, subcontractors and suppliers who have supported my business over all that time. I have genuinely enjoyed meeting and working for the wonderful people and companies in the area. The people are what make these communities so special.
My wife and I have always given back to the organizations that help to make the communities a great place to live and we will continue to do so. Thank you for over 40 wonderful years and I hope the community will continue to support our local contractors, subcontractors and suppliers.
Ken Woodward
Green Valley