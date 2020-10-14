I’m puzzled why Ms. Judy Maury (Oct. 11, “Party platforms”) would write that Karen Bettridge (Oct. 4 “Party platforms tell the story) “sounded rather biased” as she encouraged readers to look up both the comparison 2020 site and the platforms for both parties. Sounds fair-minded to me.
She states that the Democratic Party does not oppose school choice, instead they want “guardrails” to ensure charter schools are good stewards of federal educational funds.
I wish they would have had those “guardrails” for our inner-cities public schools that have failed the most vulnerable of our children for decades and where they, for the most part, do not offer those children and their parents any solutions. But they do want more federal educational funds for public schools. As they cater to the teacher’s union (big supporters of the Democratic party) who while on strike in California demanded that all charter schools be eliminated.
She then moves to abortion stating Bettridge’s examples were misleading and writes, “Just because the Republican Party supports something does not mean the opposite is true for the Democratic Party.” In the case of abortion, the opposite is true — pro-life vs pro-choice is pretty clear to me. While Maury was quick to go into some detail with school choice, she addressed abortion with a sentence that did not make sense.
Ms. Maury wrote the Family Research Council has a “biblical worldview.” Let us remember that our country was formed on Judeo-Christian principles.
Pam Vannelli, Green Valley