Dear Gov. Ducey,
Closing the dog parks was not a good idea. Two days ago, I chewed a big hole in my mom’s pillowcase. Today, I dug up the poppy plants in the garden. You get the picture. A bored dog is not a pretty sight. Besides that, I miss my friends, Taco, Tucker and Sid. I do sometimes get to see Taco in the neighborhood but as we are both leashed it’s no fun at all.
My mom and dad say that it’s important that humans stay at least six feet apart. I can verify that all the moms and dads at the dog park were doing just that. Really! They are all good dog parents and want to stay healthy so they can continue taking care of us. Please reconsider your decision and re-open the parks as soon as possible. Thank you.
Bella Allen, Green Valley