A true story: About 10 years ago, I tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a Green Valley store.
I didn’t know it was phony money. In fact, I’d gotten it from my local bank’s ATM.
Despite my never having shopped at that particular store before, the only consequence to me was a 10-minute conversation with the store manager. She explained that the fake bill would be handed over to the store’s security person who would also notify my bank as well as the sheriff.
Nothing was taken from me except information (name, address, phone number, driver’s license ID, bank info). I used another $20 bill for my purchase, and was free to go.
I am a senior white woman. What do you think would have happened if I were a younger black man?
Do you think the scene would have unfolded the same way?
This is why people are protesting worldwide, to end the divide between black and white, and to end division between “us” and “them” for a better world.
Renée Neumann, Green Valley